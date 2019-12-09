West Kootenay traffic officers catch 21 impaired drivers Saturday

Checks in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail were set up as part of a national enforcement campaign

West Kootenay traffic officers took 21 drivers off the roads Saturday as part of a national enforcement campaign focused on impairment.

Officers stationed at sobriety checks in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail handed out 19 immediate roadside prohibitions ranging from three to 90 days as well as vehicle impounds that maxed up to 30 days, according to a West Kootenay Traffic Services release Monday.

Two drivers were also given 24-hour prohibitions related to drug impairment, while another 30 violation tickets and 12 notice and orders were issued.

“I am proud of the police effort to keep our roads safe, yet disappointed that so many people thought it was okay to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Sgt. Chad Badry in a statement.

“While the immediate consequences of losing a driver’s license and having your vehicle impounded might seem tough, it pales in comparison to the potential consequences of being involved in a crash while impaired.”

