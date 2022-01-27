West Kootenay trail projects receive Columbia Basin Trust grants

The money will help enhance current trail networks

Heather Lyon (centre) celebrates with her family after cutting the ribbon on Lyon’s Bluff, a new trail first conceived of by Don Lyon in 2009 that opened on Sept. 25, 2021. A new Columbia Basin Trust grant will help complete the trail’s construction. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Slocan Valley Rail Trail will have a section repaired following a $71,500 grant from Columbia Basin Trust.

The money was part of $724,940 in grants announced Wednesday for trail enhancements.

“The Columbia Basin is lucky to have so many spectacular trails that immerse people in nature while exploring local communities,” said Michelle d’Entremont, CBT manager, delivery of benefits, said in a statement.

“Getting out there is good for our physical and mental well-being, and we thank all the individuals and groups that maintain these trails.”

Other West Kootenay projects include:

• Nelson’s Friends of Pulpit Rock Society will receive $20,000 to complete the upper section of its Lyon’s Bluff trail.

• Castlegar Parks and Trails Society will complete the Grandwazoo Loop with $17,000.

• The Crawford Peninsula Trail near Crawford Bay will be upgraded have have new trails that connect Picnic Bay to Cortiana Face for $50,000.

• A trail network on Mount Thompson near Creston will be expanded for $28,450.

• The Nakusp to Mount Abriel Community Connector Trail will begin phase one of its development with $26,480.

• Slocan’s Valhalla Foundation for Ecology will use $11,200 to increase accessibility to the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary Trail.