West Kootenay trails closed by outbreak

Several local trails have been closed as the province tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nelson’s Clearwater Nordic and Crusader Cabin trails are been closed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, as well as Castlegar’s Paulson Cross-Country.
Other trails shut down include:
• Nakusp: Box Lake, Halfway River Hotsprings and Mount Abriel.
• Kaslo: Meadow Mountain Cabin.
• New Denver: Wragge Beach.
• Riondel: Garland Bay and Bernard Beach.
• Creston: Ripple Cabin,
• Rossland: Blackjack Cross Country.
We’ll update this list as more are added.