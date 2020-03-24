Trails across B.C. are being shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Tyler Shuey/Kitsap News Group

West Kootenay trails closed by outbreak

Here’s a running list of affected trails

Several local trails have been closed as the province tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nelson’s Clearwater Nordic and Crusader Cabin trails are been closed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, as well as Castlegar’s Paulson Cross-Country.

Other trails shut down include:

• Nakusp: Box Lake, Halfway River Hotsprings and Mount Abriel.

• Kaslo: Meadow Mountain Cabin.

• New Denver: Wragge Beach.

• Riondel: Garland Bay and Bernard Beach.

• Creston: Ripple Cabin,

• Rossland: Blackjack Cross Country.

We’ll update this list as more are added.

