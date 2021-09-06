West Kootenay wildfires not expected to spread further

Octopus Creek is the only fire of note in the region

The wildfire situation in the West Kootenay has continued to improve with all but one of the fires of note having now been downgraded.

The Octopus Creek wildfire on the eastern shore of Arrow Lake continues to be the most concerning fire in the region. The fire had burned 22,049 hectares as of Sept. 6.

While the fire is now classified as being held and is not likely to spread beyond its boundaries under forecasted conditions, an evacuation alert remains in effect for some properties south of the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service expects fire activity to increase at times as winds shift and the fire moves to unburnt pockets of fuel along containment lines.

An area restriction also remains in place surrounding the fire.

On the west shore of Arrow Lake, the Michaud Creek fire has been downgraded and is no longer a fire of note. It has burned a little over 14,000 hectares. All evacuation alerts have been removed.

The Mount Ruppel fire near Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park is now under control after reaching 2,359 hectares.

The Cultus Creek fire on the west shore of Kootenay Lake is also being held. It has burned 2,666 hectares.

B.C. Wildfires 2021kootenay