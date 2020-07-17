(City of Trail photo)

West Trail residents asked to conserve water

A broken water main is slowing traffic on Rossland Avenue, temporarily halting full water service

West Trail residents are asked to reduce water usage this morning after a watermain break in the Gulch.

As a result of the break, there will likely be some related traffic back-up as well.

City crews are at the Rossland Avenue site working to repair the line.

Residents in this area are advised they will experience a temporary water outage until the watermain has been repaired.

“Due to the break, the reservoir that provides water to West Trail has been reduced significantly,” the city states.

“All West Trail residents are asked to reduce water usage to essential use only by refraining from watering, running washing machines, dishwashers etc.”

Westbound traffic on Rossland Avenue has been reduced to single-lane, and the city asks all motorists to take caution and obey traffic control personnel when traveling through.

City of Trailinfrastructure

