West Trail road stretch closed for the winter

This sinkhole formed around the 4” gas main on Green Avenue. Note, however, it’s the gas main you can see exposed in the hole, not the watermain. Photo: City of Trail

Nov. 7 main break and washout has the city shutting down a section of Green Avenue until the spring

A watermain break and washout that occurred on Green Avenue earlier this month, has the city making the call to keep an 85-metre section of this West Trail roadway closed for the winter.

The barricaded stretch is located between the Green Avenue and Farwell Street intersection and the Green Avenue and Glover Road intersection.

The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians.

Road closure signs that outline detour routes have been placed at the head of the “goat trail” on Palyga Drive and at the intersections of Nelson and Birch Avenues as well as Farwell Street and Tamarac Avenue.

Although this is an inconvenience to local traffic, the city says it is important to note the following:

• The aging underground infrastructure, specifically a 6” watermain and the sanitary sewer line, will be upgraded in the spring. This infrastructure should remain easily accessible until then, should there be further issues over the winter.

• It is not cost effective to pave the section now as the infrastructure upgrade scheduled for the spring will require the section of road to be fully excavated.

Questions regarding this matter should be directed to the public works department 250.364.0840 or via email at publicworks@trail.ca.

