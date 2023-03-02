This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

80 people were on board.

An arriving airplane with an engine on fire had emergency crews throughout the area rushing to Kelowna International Airport on the afternoon of March 2.

The fire was successfully put out while the plane was still in the air. It was a scheduled flight from Kamloops to Calgary, diverted to Kelowna, on a Dash-Q400 WestJet craft.

Philip Elchitz, senior manager of airport operations, said the diversion is called an “engine out” procedure.

It was initially reported around 3:40p.m.

The plane landed safely at 4:20p.m. Emergency crews report that there was no visible flame, though there was some charring.

There were 80 people on board, and the commercial plane was carrying approximately 4,400 lbs of fuel.

There were no injuries.

Emergency crews have stood down and the airport has now resumed normal operations.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
AirportBreaking NewsCity of Kelownafire

