Wetlands are important for biodiversity. The workshop is designed to help people protect, preserve and enhance them. File photo

Wetlands Institute workshops coming to Rossland

Participants will learn about the care, feeding, and maintenace of healthy wetlands

People willing to help save the Earth by getting their hands dirty are being invited to a workshop in wetland restoration next week.

The Rossland Society for Environmental Action is holding a restoration work bee at King George VI Provincial Park at Paterson on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 6.

Volunteers will help plant and seed during the final stages of restoration implementation.

The restoration work is part of a seven-day workshop being held by the BC Wildlife Federation — British Columbia’s leading nonprofit conservation organization — and the local society.

Focusing on wetland stewardship, restoration and construction, the Wetlands Institute is an intensive, hands-on workshop where participants spend most of the week in the field receiving hands-on training.

Some of this year’s topics include: wetland classification, new ecosystem classifications, fish passage and permitting, successful grant writing, wetland restoration techniques and design, management and maintenance of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area, integration of traditional ecological knowledge, and the restoration work at King George VI Provincial Park.

Participants have to come to the workshop with a project they want to implement in their home communities. They will leave with an in-depth understanding of wetlands and how integral they are to preserving biological diversity.

In addition, participants will gain valuable insights into the principles of wetland design, as well as a working knowledge of how they are constructed and restored.

This will then allow them to tackle their own projects and move forward with making a positive impact in their own communities.

The Institute will be in Creston from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, and will finish in Rossland from Oct. 4 to 6.

Registration is free for B.C. residents.

