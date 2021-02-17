The Victoria Street Bridge has been swathed in lights since 2016. Photo: Trail Times

What do the glowing colours on the Trail bridge represent?

The LEDs can be programmed to acknowledge city, provincial and federal initiatives

February is an active month for decoratively lighting the Victoria Street Bridge.

After twinkling in the colours of love on the weekend to mark Wear Red Canada Day on Saturday, and Valentine’s Day on Sunday,next comes blue and yellow lights on Feb. 20.

Those colours will be recognizing a provincial fundraiser for homelessness, going virtual in Trail that Saturday, called Coldest Night of the Year.

After that will be blue lights on Feb. 22 to acknowledge the Girl Guides World Thinking Day.

The annual event has Girl Guides across the world celebrating a day of international friendship.

Then comes pink lights for Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 24.

This aims to raise awareness for anti-bullying, and raise funds to support children’s programs that foster healthy self-esteem.

Photo: Trail Times

The Victoria Street Bridge Lighting Project, initiated by the Downtown Opportunities & Action Committee, is one of many initiatives that contribute to major visual enhancements to downtown and Trail’s riverfront.

In 2016, 104 programmable colour-changing LED lights were installed along the eight arches of the bridge to create a visually uplifting effect.

These lights twinkle every night and can be sequenced for special city-hosted celebrations, recognized holidays, nonprofit fundraising events, proclamations, and health promotion/awareness events recognized by the provincial and federal governments.

