What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Big spending on health, community grants and ways to curb inflation

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Hefty government spending and promises to get money back into British Columbians’ pockets were the overarching themes of the 2023-24 provincial budget announced Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Amid a backdrop of a forecast deficit, Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said the budget will help the province weather the storm of inflation and slowing of the market.

READ MORE: Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Economic growth is forecast to drop to 0.4 per cent in 2023, down from 2.8 per cent last year.

Some of Tuesday’s highlighted pledges include:

ALSO READ: 2023-24 B.C. budget draws range of reactions

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government