Photo: Mike Wicentowich

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Mike Wicentowich shares this tranquil photo of the Victoria Street Bridge, and downtown Trail, as viewed from the shores of the Columbia River.

***

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources announced the dates of another round of treaty discussions coming up in the Columbia River Basin.

A series of meetings this fall will seek public input and update Columbia Basin communities about the current Columbia River Treaty negotiations.

“As we continue discussions about the future of the treaty, it’s vital that we stay connected with basin communities and engage them in a way that wasn’t done when the treaty was first drafted,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty.

“Engaging face-to-face with communities plays an important part in the current process, and what we hear informs the discussions at the negotiating table.”

The meetings will include presentations by Indigenous Nations on their ongoing study of ecosystems in the Columbia Basin, as well as an update on how the province is working to address community interests.

The upcoming sessions follow a series of meetings held in the Columbia Basin last year.

The meetings will take place in the following communities:

* Revelstoke: Monday, Oct. 7 – community centre

* Valemount: Thursday, Oct. 10 – Valemount Community Hall

* Cranbrook: Tuesday, Oct. 22 – public library

* Jaffray: Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Jaffray Community Hall

* Creston: Thursday, Oct. 24 – Creston and District Community Complex

* Golden: Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Golden Civic Centre

* Invermere: Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce

* Genelle: Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Genelle Hall

* Nelson: Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Hume Hotel

* Meadow Creek: Tuesday, Nov. 26 – Lardeau Valley Community Club

* Nakusp: Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Nakusp and Area Community Complex and Arena

* Fauquier: Thursday, Nov. 28 – Fauquier Community Club

Each community meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A light meal will be available.

Previous story
Rossland chocolatier plans move to cannabis edibles
Next story
Arrest made after fourth threat closes a Kamloops high school in nine days

Just Posted

Help needed to sort, return recyclables for free afterschool program in Trail

Sanctuary has a recycle shelter at the landfill to better handle can and bottle donations

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Grant denied for $52m upgrade to Greater Trail treatment plant

RDKB not selected for funding under Investing in Infrastructure Canada program

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Trail firefighters donate $5,000 to hospital

Proceeds are from the annual quad raffle

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘Troubling, insulting’: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau’s brownface photo

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democrats, responded with a call for love after Trudeau photos surface

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not appropriate for all readers

B.C. man who jumped in Toronto shark tank naked pleads guilty to mischief

David Weaver will face trial in late October

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

Most Read