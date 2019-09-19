What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Mike Wicentowich shares this tranquil photo of the Victoria Street Bridge, and downtown Trail, as viewed from the shores of the Columbia River.

***

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources announced the dates of another round of treaty discussions coming up in the Columbia River Basin.

A series of meetings this fall will seek public input and update Columbia Basin communities about the current Columbia River Treaty negotiations.

“As we continue discussions about the future of the treaty, it’s vital that we stay connected with basin communities and engage them in a way that wasn’t done when the treaty was first drafted,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty.

“Engaging face-to-face with communities plays an important part in the current process, and what we hear informs the discussions at the negotiating table.”

The meetings will include presentations by Indigenous Nations on their ongoing study of ecosystems in the Columbia Basin, as well as an update on how the province is working to address community interests.

The upcoming sessions follow a series of meetings held in the Columbia Basin last year.

The meetings will take place in the following communities:

* Revelstoke: Monday, Oct. 7 – community centre

* Valemount: Thursday, Oct. 10 – Valemount Community Hall

* Cranbrook: Tuesday, Oct. 22 – public library

* Jaffray: Wednesday, Oct. 23 – Jaffray Community Hall

* Creston: Thursday, Oct. 24 – Creston and District Community Complex

* Golden: Tuesday, Oct. 29 – Golden Civic Centre

* Invermere: Wednesday, Oct. 30 – Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce

* Genelle: Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Genelle Hall

* Nelson: Wednesday, Nov. 13 – Hume Hotel

* Meadow Creek: Tuesday, Nov. 26 – Lardeau Valley Community Club

* Nakusp: Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Nakusp and Area Community Complex and Arena

* Fauquier: Thursday, Nov. 28 – Fauquier Community Club

Each community meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A light meal will be available.