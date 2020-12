If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Blue skies returned to the valley this week after a Monday snowstorm had the Trail RCMP advising locals to stay off the roads unless travel was essential.

By noon, there’d already been a fender bender, three commercial semis were stuck on the Warfield hill, and one was stuck on the Montrose hill.

By Tuesday afternoon the snow had melted and roads were mostly bare and dry. Sun is in the forecast until early next week when a mix of rain/snow is expected to return.

City of Trail