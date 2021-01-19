What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

New to town from northern Manitoba, 13-year old Ryden Wahl decided to do some exploring last week so he hiked up the mountain behind his West Trail home and snapped these fantastic images of the city, one on his way up and one on his way down.

