What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Rose Karges spotted this inquisitive bruin hanging out in a wild cherry tree in the outskirts of Warfield.

She snapped the picture using a telephoto lens.

Read more: Spike in bear sightings prompts advisory to Trail/Rossland households

Read more: Trail police give bear bandit the boot (Video)

Read more: Bear goes berserk in Rossland family’s car



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsCity of TrailPhotography