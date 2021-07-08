What you see …

Rose Karges spotted this inquisitive bruin hanging out in a wild cherry tree in the outskirts of Warfield.
She snapped the picture using a telephoto lens.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca
Rose Karges spotted this inquisitive bruin hanging out in a wild cherry tree in the outskirts of Warfield.
She snapped the picture using a telephoto lens.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter