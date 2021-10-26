Photo: David Dudeck

Photo: David Dudeck

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Blue sky slightly obscured by morning mist frames this picturesque view of the Victoria Street Bridge David Dudeck captured on a walk in the city last week.

Read more: What you see …

Read more: What you see …

Read more: What you see …


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailColumbia BasinPhotography

Previous story
UPDATE: Police asking for dash-cam footage of highway crash near Castlegar
Next story
Technical training for Kootenay Boundary firefighters

Just Posted

Firefighters from five Greater Trail halls attended a fire at Retriev Technologies, located in Columbia Gardens Industrial Park, Monday night. Photo: Trail Times
Crews called to fire at recycling plant in outskirts of Trail

Brandon Bryden, Hil-Tech President, presented this donation to Lisa Pasin, Executive Director for the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
Hil-Tech donates to Trail hospital campaign

Photo: Trail Firefighters/Twitter
Technical training for Kootenay Boundary firefighters

Photo: David Dudeck
What you see …