Where to pick up garbage tags for Trail area

Wondering where to buy your $3 tag per-garbage bag?
When the new way of collecting garbage and organics rolls out Oct. 2, here are places to pre-purchase the tags:
Trail/Waneta: city hall; Ferraro Foods; Safeway; Canadian Tire; McKelvey Creek landfill; regional office on Rossland Avenue.
Fruitvale: village office; Liberty Foods.
Warfield: village office; Petro Canada.
Rossland: city hall; Ferraro Foods; Alpine Drug Mart.
Genelle: Genelle residents do not require a garbage tag for pick up until April 2024.
Further curbside collection guidelines include: place garbage bags in a sturdy garbage can with a secure lid; maximum weight of a bag of garbage is 23kgs/50lbs.
Set bins out by 8 a.m. on collection day, and bring them in after collection as soon as possible. Do not put them out the night before.
