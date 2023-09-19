Photo: Sven Brandsma/Unsplash

Photo: Sven Brandsma/Unsplash

Where to pick up garbage tags for Trail area

Wondering where to buy your $3 tag per-garbage bag?

When the new way of collecting garbage and organics rolls out Oct. 2, here are places to pre-purchase the tags:

Trail/Waneta: city hall; Ferraro Foods; Safeway; Canadian Tire; McKelvey Creek landfill; regional office on Rossland Avenue.

Fruitvale: village office; Liberty Foods.

Warfield: village office; Petro Canada.

Rossland: city hall; Ferraro Foods; Alpine Drug Mart.

Genelle: Genelle residents do not require a garbage tag for pick up until April 2024.

Further curbside collection guidelines include: place garbage bags in a sturdy garbage can with a secure lid; maximum weight of a bag of garbage is 23kgs/50lbs.

Set bins out by 8 a.m. on collection day, and bring them in after collection as soon as possible. Do not put them out the night before.

