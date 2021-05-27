The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

The White House says no decision has been made about when or how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.

Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked today about a media report that cited unnamed sources saying the U.S. wants to lift the border restrictions by June 22.

Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made.

As vaccination continues to expand, regional U.S. lawmakers have been increasing pressure on both countries to come up with a plan to reopen the border.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott joined their ranks today, saying the time has come for both Ottawa and Washington to develop a strategy for lifting the restrictions.

Scott, whose state is adjacent to Quebec, says he supports the idea of requiring travellers to show proof of vaccination in order to cross the border.

The Canadian Press

