The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco. A vial of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is shown in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*

WHO may reject Canadian-made Medicago COVID-19 vaccine because of ties to big tobacco

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz

The World Health Organization says it is expecting to reject the COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Canada’s Medicago because of the company’s ties to big tobacco.

The Medicago Covifenz vaccine was authorized in Canada last month.

Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO’s assistant director general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, says the application for Covifenz to get an emergency-use licence is on hold and will likely be denied because the organization has very strict policies about engaging with tobacco companies.

A spokesman for Medicago says the company has only been told the application is on pause and notes the decision is unrelated to the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness.

Canada has a contract to buy up to 76 million doses of Covifenz but its vaccine strategy is now relying solely on mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

If the WHO denies the application it would prevent Canada from donating any of its Medicago doses to COVAX.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Can’t we have lives too?’: High-risk Canadians feel forgotten as COVID rules lift

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Closing Grand Forks Buy-Low Foods to hurt local non-profits
Next story
Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General requested briefing on the Indian Act

Just Posted

Jake Miller will be joined by Chris and Jaxon Kuchar on Team Columbia River Courage in the Special Olympic Trail BC Polar Plunge at Gyro Park on Sunday, the first day of spring. Photo: Rhonda Chandler
Join Team Columbia River Courage in 2022 Polar Plunge

“You may even be confident that you know the definition of “non-arm’s length.” However, what you may not appreciate is this, depending on who is defining that term, the inclusion or exclusion of certain people as “non-arms length” person may vary.”
Rules of the taxman when transferring assets to a relative

“The bars will be emptied of whiskey and Guinness and there will be a lot of music and singing,” Michelle Armstrong, of Northern Ireland, says of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Photo: Patrick Fore/Unsplash
Trail Blazers: How Northern Island celebrates their patron saint in 2022

Dr. Thom Wiggins made a nod to his Irish roots on St. Patrick’s Day circa March 17, 1968. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Celebrating the Patron Saint of Ireland 54 years ago