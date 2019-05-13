Wild Friday night for Trail cops

Greater Trail police responded to 75 calls on the weekend

A peeping tom of-sorts, alcohol, and bruins, top the list of complaints Trail police were called to deal with Friday night.

The most curious report by Sgt. Mike Wicentowich involves an amorous duo cavorting in a truck parked on a West Trail street.

“RCMP were called by a couple who were having intimate relations in the back of a pick up truck in the 1400 block of Green Lane,” Wicentowich reported in his weekend round-up for the Greater Trail detachment .

“The couple was upset when they attracted a male onlooker who was wearing all black and hiding behind a pole watching them during the event,” he said.

“The male ran off once he was noticed by the couple.”

The voyeur was not located by police, but Wicentowich says officers spoke to the couple about their “actions.”

Patrols were already in that neighbourhood, because about an hour earlier, the RCMP were called to Tamarack Avenue.

This report, however, involved booze, angry words, and by happenstance, some serious roadside alcohol infractions.

“The RCMP were called to a verbal argument that occurred in the street between a couple,” Wicentowich explained. “Alcohol was a factor in the incident. The couple was cooperative and separated from each other for the night.”

While investigating this incident, the police checked two drivers who were allegedly impaired by alcohol and subsequently issued three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP).

Wicentowich says one of the drivers had her vehicle impounded after being issued the IRP.

Then, both Friday and Saturday night, the detachment received reports of bears roaming in the downtown Trail area.

“The bears are believed to feeding on human garbage in the area,” Wicentowich said.

“The RCMP ask the public to be mindful that garbage is an attractant to wildlife and can lead to conflict with humans. Unfortunately, bears can become habituated to human garbage and become a continuous presence in an urban setting as a result,” he added.

“Please dispose of and secure your garbage to help prevent this issue from occurring.”