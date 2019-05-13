(Black Press file photo)

Wild Friday night for Trail cops

Greater Trail police responded to 75 calls on the weekend

A peeping tom of-sorts, alcohol, and bruins, top the list of complaints Trail police were called to deal with Friday night.

The most curious report by Sgt. Mike Wicentowich involves an amorous duo cavorting in a truck parked on a West Trail street.

“RCMP were called by a couple who were having intimate relations in the back of a pick up truck in the 1400 block of Green Lane,” Wicentowich reported in his weekend round-up for the Greater Trail detachment.

“The couple was upset when they attracted a male onlooker who was wearing all black and hiding behind a pole watching them during the event,” he said.

“The male ran off once he was noticed by the couple.”

The voyeur was not located by police, but Wicentowich says officers spoke to the couple about their “actions.”

Patrols were already in that neighbourhood, because about an hour earlier, the RCMP were called to Tamarack Avenue.

This report, however, involved booze, angry words, and by happenstance, some serious roadside alcohol infractions.

“The RCMP were called to a verbal argument that occurred in the street between a couple,” Wicentowich explained. “Alcohol was a factor in the incident. The couple was cooperative and separated from each other for the night.”

While investigating this incident, the police checked two drivers who were allegedly impaired by alcohol and subsequently issued three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP).

Wicentowich says one of the drivers had her vehicle impounded after being issued the IRP.

Then, both Friday and Saturday night, the detachment received reports of bears roaming in the downtown Trail area.

“The bears are believed to feeding on human garbage in the area,” Wicentowich said.

“The RCMP ask the public to be mindful that garbage is an attractant to wildlife and can lead to conflict with humans. Unfortunately, bears can become habituated to human garbage and become a continuous presence in an urban setting as a result,” he added.

“Please dispose of and secure your garbage to help prevent this issue from occurring.”

To report wildlife conflicts, contact the Greater Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 or the conservation service at 1.877.952.7277.

Previous story
Trail police looking for man spotted near Friday night fires

Just Posted

Wild Friday night for Trail cops

Greater Trail police responded to 75 calls on the weekend

Trail police looking for man spotted near Friday night fires

The unidentified man was seen riding a white bicycle in East Trail/Riverside Avenue

Sunday, Family Day at Gyro Park

Hundreds enjoyed the sunshine and celebration at the annual Fun Run and Family Day at Gyro Park

Silver City Days scenes

Trail’s annual fair features bubbles, jugglers, dancers, rides, games and so much more

Sun and fun for Trail’s Silver City Days parade

Downtown filled with spectators for annual spectacle

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Officials expecting lower water levels at Koocanusa reservoir

BC Hydro anticipating lower snowpack, lower water flows through regional river systems

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

VIDEO: Kootenay teens have 24 hours to film in Super 8

Nelson teenagers with old cameras made documentary films on Super 8 in one day

Most Read