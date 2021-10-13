Wild Sheep Society of BC asks Kootenay residents to weigh in on proposed bighorn sheep draw

The province has proposed a Limited Entry Hunt bighorn sheep season in the Kootenay Boundary Region

The Wild Sheep Society of BC has released a survey regarding the province’s proposal for a Limited Entry Hunt (LEH) bighorn sheep season in the Kootenay Boundary Region (Region 4).

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) recently developed a regional bighorn sheep management plan for Region 4. According to the Wild Sheep Society of BC, the management plan evaluated population status, assessed threats and identified strategies to conserve and enhance populations.

One of the outcomes of this management plan was a region-wide LEH on bighorn sheep, determined to be the most likely to meet the harvest management objectives in the plan.

According to the province of BC’s website, Limited Entry Hunting gives wildlife managers the ability to more closely control the number of hunters that can hunt a species in a specific area, during a specific time.

LEH draws are random and there’s no guarantee of success. Certain areas of the province have LEH draws for bison, black bear, caribou, elk, moose, mountain goat, mountain sheep, deer and turkey.

“The Ministry’s management plan evaluated a number of harvest management alternatives that were most likely to meet harvest management objectives to increase mature ram escapement, reduce harvest of illegal rams and improve the quality of hunt for resident and non-resident hunters,” explained the Wild Sheep Society. “While the Wild Sheep Society of BC recognizes we must make concessions as hunter conservationists, we will also hold the Ministry to account for habitat enhancement and more proactively addressing industry management concerns on your behalf.”

Hence the decision to create a survey for hunters in Region 4. FLNRORD is reviewing the LEH option, and the society is asking the public to fill out a short survey by October 15th. This information will be presented to the Ministry.

The survey can be found on the Wild Sheep Society’s website, www.wildsheepsociety.com.



