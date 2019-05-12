VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

—Kamloops This Week
Crews are fighting a wildfire just east of Kamloops, in the hills near Hook Road, across the South Thompson River from Rivershore Estates.
The fire broke out at about 1 p.m. and grew fast, with BC Wildfire Service crews arriving with aircraft, which is spreading retardant in the area.
Drops from the air are continuing as of 2:45 p.m., with no structures yet affected, though there are homes nearby. Dallas Drive west of Hook Road is closed to traffic.
The Pritchard Fire Department has also been called out as it appears the blaze is east of City of Kamloops limits.
It is not know yet how the fire started, nor how large it has become as of 2:45 p.m.
More to come.