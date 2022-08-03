Smoke from the Briggs Creek fire is seen here in the skies above the Kaslo area. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Smoke from the Briggs Creek fire is seen here in the skies above the Kaslo area. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire burning near Kaslo grows to 1,500 hectares but spread slows

The Briggs Creek fire is approximately 11.5 kilometres west of Kaslo

The spread of a wildfire burning near Kaslo has slowed down after erupting Monday.

The Briggs Creek fire, located approximately 11.5 kilometres west of Kaslo, grew to an estimated 1,500 hectares Tuesday according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In an update Wednesday, the service described it as “a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread” that is expected to have limited growth.

The fire is burning in steep terrain that the service says is preventing the use of heavy equipment, but seven firefighters and one helicopter are being used to monitor it. Their current focus is on keeping the fire contained to the mountain’s south slope along the Keen Creek forest service road.

Fourteen properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road meanwhile remain on evacuation alert due to the fire. Those addresses include: 2130, 2138, 2140, 2150, 2160, 2180, 2188, 2194, 2198, 2201, 2209, 2215, 2221 and 2225.

The Briggs Creek fire is the largest in the Southeast Fire District, which includes Kootenays and to an area north of Revelstoke and Golden.

READ MORE:

Campfire ban announced in the Kootenays as fire dangers reach ‘extreme’

B.C. wildfire season intensifies with 91 active blazes, 5 of note

Previous story
Canadian Border Services Agency seize ‘ghost guns’ from 2 Okanagan homes
Next story
Local dairy farmers donate $50K to B.C. food banks amid spiking need

Just Posted

The BC Day long weekend saw multiple records broken, including Greater Trail where temperatures at Gyro Park reached 40C. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.C. sets more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end

Smoke from the Briggs Creek fire is seen here in the skies above the Kaslo area. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
Wildfire burning near Kaslo grows to 1,500 hectares but spread slows

Elevate Fitness owners Andrew van der Ham (right) and Dallas Calvin will take over the operations of Better Life Fitness in Rossland from longtime owner Lori Craig (left). Photo: Jim Bailey
Elevate Fitness buys Better Life in Rossland

Salmo RCMP is searching for Harsha Paladugu, who was last seen on his way to Shambhala Music Festival. Photo: Submitted
Missing man was on way to Shambhala Music Festival: RCMP