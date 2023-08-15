A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Castlegar. Photo: Submitted

Wildfire burning west of Krestova

The fire was spotted around 1 p.m. Tuesday

A wildfire has ignited near Goose Creek north of Castlegar and west of Krestova.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. It is visible from most of Castlegar and appears to be spreading.

B.C. Wildfire Service aircraft including water skimmers can be seen attacking the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

More to come …

Mom searches for recipients of organs donated by daughter after Castlegar crash

Human remains found near Trail


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023castlegar

