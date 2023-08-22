The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire Services)

Wildfire continues to burn northwest of Keremeos

The blaze was human-caused

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire west of Oliver saw no changes overnight as it remains at 1,090 hectares.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 246 properties on evacuation alert and 257 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

Fire crews and heavy machinery are on site to help battle the blaze.

The blaze was human-caused and started on Friday, Aug. 18. It remains out of control and is one of 14 wildfires of note in the province. There are also currently 377 active wildfires on B.C.

READ MORE: Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn 1 month later
Next story
Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

Photos: Vanita Sims
Beaver Valley bounty: Melons, melons and more melons

There is no fee to attend the Oct. 4 seniors health and wellness fair at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Centre for Ageing Better/Unsplash
Seniors health and wellness fair coming to Trail

Lorraine Collis and her husband were out for coffee on the thick-with-wildfire-smoke weekend when she noticed this Smokie Palooza banner, an unintentional visual metaphor, flashing on the Trail Memorial Centre marquee. “I thought that this was a good play on words,” she said. “I had to stop and take a picture of it.” Photo: Lorraine Collis
Poor air quality from B.C. wildfires prompts advisory of health risks

Until Sept. 20, Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on the Trust’s draft plan, which will guide activities into the future. View of Columbia River valley looking toward Trail from the Montrose cut-off. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trust seeks feedback on draft management plan