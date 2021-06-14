Wildfire extinguished near Cottonwood Lake

Lightning-caused fire was near one of Nelson’s water sources

A wildfire near Cottonwood Lake was put out by Nelson firefighters Sunday night. Photo: Submitted

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services extinguished a wildfire near Cottonwood Lake on June 13.

“Upon arrival (at 9:30 p.m.) crews found a lightning-caused fire, 15 metres wide and 20 metres long, that was burning aggressively up a gully on a steep west-facing slope in heavy timber,” a news release from the fire department states, adding that the forest above the fire extend into Selous Creek and a portion of Nelson’s water supply.

The fire was accessed via the rail trail 500 metres south of Cottonwood Lake.

“The cause of the fire was readily apparent, with a large Douglas fir tree having been hit by lightening during last night’s storm,” the news release states.

“Nelson Fire and Rescue Services would like to remind residents that conditions are very dry under the forest canopy and fires can spread rapidly.”

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Wildfires can be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

Property owners are encouraged to contact Nelson Fire and Rescue Services to request a COVID-friendly FireSmart assessment of their home to help reduce the risk of a fire starting from falling embers from a nearby fire.

The most important action that home owners and renters can be take is to clear all combustibles such as plants, wood and debris from the first 1.5 metres around homes.