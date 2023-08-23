Wildfire northeast of Keremeos sees no overnight changes

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire northeast of Keremeos continues to show minimal growth.

Throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, there has been no reported changed to the blaze that was resized to 1,830 hectares on Tuesday.

Fire crews continue to battle the blaze and use heavy machinery to create containment lines while structure protection crews continue to access structures in the area.

Under the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations, there are currently 246 properties on evacuation alert and 257 properties on evacuation order. The map of where the orders and alerts are can be seen on the RDOS interactive map.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan