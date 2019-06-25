Wildfire on Sunshine Coast possibly human-caused

The fire was reported on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour

A wildfire broke out on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast. (Google Maps)

Crews are battling a small but worrisome wildfire on the Sunshine Coast.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon on Cecil Hill near Pender Harbour on the Sechelt Peninsula.

It is not threatening any homes, but it has now scorched more than two square hectares of bush and is listed as out of control.

Its cause is not clear, but the wildfire service says it appears to be linked to human activity.

The fire comes less than 48 hours after a blaze broke out on a steep and rocky slope above Highway 99 north of Horseshoe Bay, snarling traffic on the busy route.

Information officer Donna MacPherson says that four-hectare fire is now listed as contained and the cause remains under investigation.

(The Canadian Press, News1130)

