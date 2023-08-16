Wildfire smoke in West Kootenay reaches ‘hazardous’ levels

Castlegar had the worst smoke in B.C. as of Wednesday afternoon

Elephant Mountain from the Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce parking lot on Aug. 16. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Castlegar was the most smoke-polluted community in B.C. as of Wednesday afternoon.

According IQAir, which measures air quality across the world, Castlegar reached 333 on the air quality index (AQI), and the site categorizes the city’s air as “hazardous.”

IQAir states the wildfire smoke level in Castlegar is 56.5 times the World Health Organization air quality guideline value.

No other Kootenay communities are among IQ Air’s top-10 most smoky communities in B.C. Following Castlegar are nine communities in the Okanagan headed by Lumby at AQ308.

Nelson’s score is 196 and Trail’s is 184, both classified by IQAir as “unhealthy.”

Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for much of much of central and southeastern B.C.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” the alert states. “Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

There are no major fires in the Nelson area and, according to the site firesmoke.ca, the origins of the smoke appear to be fires in the South Okanagan and the Kamloops areas.

In the Kootenays, there are two wildfires of note both in the East Kootenay: the Horsethief Creek blaze burning at 3,918.5 hectares and the Lladnar Creek at an estimated 1,200 hectares.

