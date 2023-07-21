Wildfire sparks east of Naramata

A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)
A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)
The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

A wildfire has sparked east of Naramata on Friday afternoon, July 21.

The Gilser Brook Wildfire has grown to 1.5 hectares in size since being discovered at around 3:20 p.m. It is bringing smoke that could be seen from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is “out of control.”

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

It is believed to be human-caused, according to BCWS.

BCWS crews are currently joined by members from the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department in attacking the blaze.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires spark near Shuswap

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsPentictonSummerlandwildfire

Previous story
B.C. couple launching hunger strike to protest pickleball noise
Next story
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

Just Posted

Kate Mizenka is the latest recipient of the Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award. Photo: Submitted
Kate Mizenka named winner of Suzy Hamilton Legacy Award

The next few days are going to be a hot one for Grand Forks and the Boundary Region, with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning. (File photo)
Heat warning issued for Grand Forks, Boundary Region: Environment Canada

Groutage Avenue is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city. Seen here from Jubilee Park, July 19. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Trail council awards $2.2M ‘missing link’ contract

Dressed to the nines for the CM&S picnic, circa July 22, 1933. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: The Company picnic