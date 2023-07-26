Wind the likely cause behind Trail power outage

Wondering why power abruptly kicked out to thousands of Trail homes on Monday?

Rewind to around 12:30 p.m., when a hydroelectric outage affected 3,000 or-so FortisBC customers.

“Typically the power comes back on automatically once the line is clear, but this time of year, it can take a little longer because the crews manually patrol the line as a safety precaution,” explains Nicole Brown, FortisBC spokesperson.

A crew patrolled the line that runs between Trail and Salmo, but FortisBC reports there wasn’t anything obvious, like a tree, on the line.

“Sounds like it was very windy in the area (Monday), so it’s likely that wind caused something to impact the line, which could cause a trip,” Brown reiterates. “Power would usually come back on automatically in those circumstances, but during periods of dry weather, we manually inspect the line as a safety precaution before re-energizing the line.”

In this case, the crew was able to restore power from another source at about 1:30 p.m. while crews continued to patrol the outed line.

