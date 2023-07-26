Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Wind the likely cause behind Trail power outage

Hydroelectric outage affected 3,000 or-so FortisBC customers on Monday

Wondering why power abruptly kicked out to thousands of Trail homes on Monday?

Rewind to around 12:30 p.m., when a hydroelectric outage affected 3,000 or-so FortisBC customers.

“Typically the power comes back on automatically once the line is clear, but this time of year, it can take a little longer because the crews manually patrol the line as a safety precaution,” explains Nicole Brown, FortisBC spokesperson.

A crew patrolled the line that runs between Trail and Salmo, but FortisBC reports there wasn’t anything obvious, like a tree, on the line.

“Sounds like it was very windy in the area (Monday), so it’s likely that wind caused something to impact the line, which could cause a trip,” Brown reiterates. “Power would usually come back on automatically in those circumstances, but during periods of dry weather, we manually inspect the line as a safety precaution before re-energizing the line.”

In this case, the crew was able to restore power from another source at about 1:30 p.m. while crews continued to patrol the outed line.

City of TrailFortisBCKootenays

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. ranchers struggle as drought sends hay prices soaring
Next story
Kayaker and boat captain missing on Okanagan lakes

Just Posted

Photo: Unsplash
Wind the likely cause behind Trail power outage

Mercer Celgar will shut down for the month of August. Photo: John Boivin
Mercer to shut down Castlegar mill for one month due to Vancouver port strike

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Nelson Leafs are poised to start the 2023-24 season with a Junior A designation. Photo: Jim Bailey
KIJHL, Beaver Valley Nitehawks successfully reclassify as Junior A

Photo: Times file
Trail police catch alleged thief on camera