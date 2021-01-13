Windstorm downs trees causes damage throughout Trail

The city will update as necessary

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday evening, warning of a windstorm expected to hit the Trail area the following morning.

Gusts of 50 to 70 kilometres were called for in the early hours of Wednesday as a low pressure system moved through B.C. and Alberta.

The statement was bang on as several large trees came down around the city, including at Gyro Park in East Trail and on a home in Shavers Bench.

The City of Trail issued a notice to the public to stay away from Gyro Park as emergency crews were on scene to respond to the situation.

According to FortisBC’s outage map, more than 2,400 West Kootenay residences were without power Wednesday morning shortly after 6:30 a.m., the majority of those addresses being toward Castlegar and Nelson.

City of Trail