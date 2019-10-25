Crews spent hours repairing damaged power lines in Rossland after the windstorm. Photo courtesy Lisa Wegner

Windstorm ravages Rossland

Blow-through knocked down trees, damaged homes, power lines

A violent windstorm whipped through Rossland Friday afternoon, blowing trees onto houses and power lines, and knocking out electricity to about 1300 customers.

The storm was over almost as soon as it began at about 4:30 Friday afternoon, but left a trail of devastation in its wake.

Roads were closed by fallen trees, power lines downed and a gas line ruptured.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Social media posts indicated gas service had been restored, at least in some areas of town by 9 p.m..

There were several reports of many fallen trees, including one large tree that fell near the Rossland Arena. A house was damaged by a fall on Union Ave in Lower Rossland.

Power to most areas had been restored by 9:00 p.m., though some residents were reporting they were still without power later than that.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada had issued a wind warning for the Slocan and Arrow Lakes valleys, but this storm struck to the south and west of that area, as people in the town prepared for the weekend.

Strong winds caused widespread damage in multiple regions of the province on Friday, resulting in outages to around 120,500 BC Hydro customers.

SEE: Expect strong winds today as storm moves east and south

Rossland News will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

A tree smashed into a home on Union Avenue. Photo courtesy Lisa Wegner

Spooky Saturday set for Silver City

Windstorm ravages Rossland

Blow-through knocked down trees, damaged homes, power lines

Spooky Saturday set for Silver City

Spooktacular goes in downtown Trail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26

Trail market serving up scary good food and fun, Saturday

incrEDIBLE offerings are part of the city's Spooktacular

Pumpkin prep

Cafeteria will feature a Halloween-themed buffet on Friday

