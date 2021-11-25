Winter storm warning in effect for BC Interior

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is could hit Hwy 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A winter storm warning is in effect for BC’s interior, with up to 40 centimetres of snow predicted to fall on Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay pass between now (Thursday, Nov 25) and Friday afternoon. (File photo)

A winter storm warning is in effect for BC’s interior, with 35-40 centimetres of snow predicted to fall on Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay pass – between now (Thursday, Nov 25) and Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that a strong weather system brings with it a winter storm to parts of the Kootenays. It could last at least 24 hours.

“Heavy snow will bring hazardous winter conditions along Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. The heavy snow will ease Friday afternoon,” said Environment Canada in the warning. “The total snowfall accumulation for this event is expected to reach up to 35 cm along some sections of Highway 3 by Friday afternoon.”

Accumulating snow might make navigation difficult, especially along highways and roads.

Environment Canada says to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Reduced visibility is expected.

For road closures and updates, visit drivebc.ca.

