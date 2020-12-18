Garth Ukrainetz standing at a sign in Radium that reads: The Mountains Shall Bring Peace to the People.” Photo: Cassandra Ukrainetz

Garth Ukrainetz standing at a sign in Radium that reads: The Mountains Shall Bring Peace to the People.” Photo: Cassandra Ukrainetz

With a smile and a wink Canadian poet pens ‘Hero Trail’

Garth Paul Ukrainetz, Poet Laureate of the Blackmud Creek, wrote ‘Hero Trail’ for the people of Trail

How many times in your life can you say – if ever – that an innately powerful poem has been written just for you?

Well, now the people of Trail can.

“This is the 17th poem I’ve written about Canada’s flower corvettes from the Second World War, and this poem is the deepest of them all,” Garth Paul Ukrainetz, Poet Laureate of the Blackmud Creek, shares.

“HMCS Trail has a story to tell the rest of Canada … and the world.”

And “Hero Trail” is more than simply black text printed on a page of a newspaper that you’ll read once then toss aside. The words of the poem are to savour, they’ll touch your spirit and you’ll ponder their meaning over and over.

Read the poem here: Hero Trail

The Trail Times was first contacted by the Edmonton-based poet back in the fall. He asked if the newspaper would be interested in a piece on Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Trail – a wartime ship built and named after the City of Trail in 1941 – as a Remembrance Day feature.

Of course, this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Times readers so the answer without question was, “Yes please!”

As with all the finest things in life, “Hero Trail” took a little more time for the poet laureate to roll onto paper than what he originally planned. It’s always best for a poem to have its own direction than force a direction onto a poem, he said.

“I had just finished a marathon writing of a bunch of warship poems in order to get them into newspapers for Remembrance Day publication, and quite frankly I was tired and uninspired and ready to take a break,” Ukrainetz said shortly after he submitted the poem on Nov. 24.

“I had just started my poem HMCS Trail, but honestly there was not enough gas in my tank to get this poem finished in time for Remembrance Day and I figured Trail wouldn’t care too much about the poem anyway, so I decided not to write my HMCS Trail poem. But then I read … the Trail Times, when you made the announcement that I was writing it, and that motivated and inspired me to finish,” he said.

“I have a feeling the people of Trail are gonna like this poem. I made it kinda special for them.”

Originally hailing from Saskatchewan, as many Trail families are, Ukrainetz has travelled through the Silver City a few times, the last time was decades ago. Even though it’s been 20-or-so years since he was here, the poet is tapped into what the people of Trail most treasure, the majestic river and the mountains that hold us close.

“The Columbia River is the most distinguishing feature about Trail,” he said. “There would be no Trail without that river.”

While they don’t quite make it to the southern Interior for summer vacation, Ukrainetz and his daughter often visit B.C.’s hot springs in Radium for a week in July where they swim and explore Columbia Lake, the source of the Columbia River.

The verse seven line “Where the mountains bring peace to the people” is a tribute to his favourite sign in Radium that reads, “The Mountains Shall Bring Peace to the People.”

That sign is located at the top of a cliff overlooking Sinclair Creek which immediately flows into the Columbia River, the water that eventually flows through Trail.

“To be quite honest, that sign in Radium Hot Springs is basically the foundation of this poem,” he said. “That foundation is peace.”

Being a Second World War buff and delving into war through the written word – like those in “Hero Trail” – has Ukrainetz thinking about life today and where we are headed.

“A world where there’s no more war. A world of peace and equality for all. A bit of heaven on Earth.

“Is it just a dream or can it really be achieved?” he questions. “What path must we take to achieve this lofty and seemingly unattainable goal of true world peace and equality for all?

“Even though we probably will never reach the lofty destination of ‘heaven on earth,’ it’s important to be on the path towards it.”

Read more: In his own words; Long lost poem recounts life of a Trail air gunner

Read more: Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Read more: Remembering Trail veterans now gone

Read more: HMCS Sackville – Just for the Hull Of It campaign


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailLocal HistorySecond World War Artifacts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In the middle of this photo is HMCS Trail’s gun shield art, which is a hound dog. Most Flower Corvettes painted a special picture on the shield of their main four-inch gun and it became part of their ship’s identity. Titled “Sailors on HMCS Trail,” this photo is courtesy of Terry Marentette via Garth Ukrainetz.

In the middle of this photo is HMCS Trail’s gun shield art, which is a hound dog. Most Flower Corvettes painted a special picture on the shield of their main four-inch gun and it became part of their ship’s identity. Titled “Sailors on HMCS Trail,” this photo is courtesy of Terry Marentette via Garth Ukrainetz.

Previous story
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor
Next story
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

Just Posted

View of YZZ live cam, Dec. 15. Image: Trail.ca
Trail Airport installs new weather system

AWOS uses ceilometer to gauge real-time weather and precise height of the cloud level

Letters to the editor should be emailed to editor@trailtimes.ca.
‘Let’s Save the Planet …’

Letter from Robin Siddall, Warfield

Sue Breisch
Trail church finds innovative ways to celebrate Christmas spirit

Community spiritual companion Sue Breisch, a blessing for Greater Trail faithful

Garth Ukrainetz feeding a chickadee in Blackmud Creek; “They uplift my soul when they land on my finger.” Photo: Cassandra Ukrainetz
With a smile and a wink Canadian poet pens ‘Hero Trail’

Garth Paul Ukrainetz, Poet Laureate of the Blackmud Creek, wrote ‘Hero Trail’ for the people of Trail

HMCS Trail, 1941. Photo: Trail Historical Society
‘Hero Trail’ poem honours warship named after the City of Trail

Poem written by Canada’s Garth Paul Ukrainetz, Poet Laureate of the Blackmud Creek

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

2020
Urban wildlife Part VII: The East Kootenay birds of 2020

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2020. Part VII

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

Most Read