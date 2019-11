One of the approximately 98 calls to which 100 Mile RCMP responded in the last week

Police have made an arrest after a nurse was assaulted at the hospital in 100 Mile.

Mounties were called to the 100 Mile District General Hospital late at night on Nov. 6.

A female nurse in the emergency room had been assaulted by a woman who was there to visit a patient, after the nurse told her she had to wait to speak with a doctor, police said.

No one was hurt.

The suspect was later arrested at home and is set to appear in court in January.

