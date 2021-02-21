Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times

Woman in jail after entering Castlegar home and stabbing two teens

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

A 29-year-old woman is facing several criminal charges — including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon — after being arrested for stabbing two Castlegar teenagers early Sunday morning.

The RCMP report the teens — both under 16 years of age — are in the hospital.

One is reported to have suffered extensive injuries and remains in serious condition.

Sgt. Monty Taylor, of the Castlegar RCMP, confirmed that Sasha Margaret Prokaski of no fixed address, but recent to Castlegar, is in police custody following an emergency call to a home in the 1000 block of Second Street in Castlegar.

“On Feb. 21 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Castlegar RCMP and emergency services were called to … a report of a distraught female requiring emergency services,” Taylor stated in a Feb. 21 media brief.

“Within minutes, police arrived and were re-directed to Castlegar paramedics who were a short distance away from the initial call, tending to two Castlegar youth, under the age of 16, both suffering from stab wounds.”

The matter is still under investigation, but Taylor says it appears Prokaski “attended” to a nearby private residence and gained entry after leaving the scene on Second Street, where the 911 originated.

Upon entering the nearby residence, Taylor says the female suspect confronted two teenage occupants.

An altercation ensued with both occupants being stabbed by the suspect, one person receiving multiple stab wounds.

“After the attack the suspect fled on foot but was shortly apprehended in the area by police,” Taylor said. “Both victims were transported to hospital by ambulance.”

Taylor says the teenagers and their families are recovering physically and emotionally after this violent ordeal.

Prokaski is currently in police custody after being formally charged with break and enter, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

According to police, the victims and Prokaski were unknown to each other.

At this time, Prokaski is not known to have had a previous affiliation to the residence.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate and will forward a report to the BC Prosecution Service for full charge assessment.

Prokaski’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23 in the Castlegar courthouse.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250.365.7721.

Read more: Local news

Read more: COVID-19 news


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail RCMP report driving offences and an air freshener dispute

Just Posted

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times
Woman in jail after entering Castlegar home and stabbing two teens

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

Trail police recently dealt with driving offences and a fight between landlord and tenant. Photo: Kaffeebart on Unsplash
Trail RCMP report driving offences and an air freshener dispute

Briefs from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail and Greater District RCMP

CIBC Trail representatives Alison Varga, Banking Centre Leader (left) and Dallas Wydja, Customer Service Representative, presented this donation to the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Submitted
CIBC Trail donates $10,000 to regional hospital

Funding will help purchase new diagnostic imaging equipment

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Army training near Trail in the fall of 2019 included rock and concrete drilling using hydraulic and gas-powered drills, chainsaw training, heavy equipment operation, non-explosive demolition with expanding grout, and explosive demolition in rock, concrete, and timber. Photo: Submitted
Expect loud noises near Trail on Sunday

The 44th Engineer Squadron is holding training exercises north of Warfield

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

Most Read