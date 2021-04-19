Woman busted in West Trail with drugs, weapons

A local woman, 25, spent five days behind bars after Trail police allegedly caught her with a substantial amount of what is suspected to be fentanyl.

This case began in the early evening of April 9 when the RCMP attended a residence in West Trail.

Police located and arrested the woman as she had outstanding warrants from a 2020 Trail file.

During a search incidental to her arrest, officers located a significant amount of what is likely to be fentanyl in her belongings. They also allegedly found two devices that are prohibited by the Criminal Code, though police are not elaborating on what the weapons were.

A bail hearing was held and the woman was remanded in custody for five days.

She has since been let out on a release order to appear in the Rossland courthouse on April 29.

The woman will be attending court for the previous 2020 file and additional charges of drug possession and possession of prohibited weapons are anticipated.

City of TrailRCMP Briefs