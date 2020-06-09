A Greater Trail RCMP officer was allegedly bitten by a woman after she was taken into custody. (Photo by Hubi Farago on Unsplash)

Woman faces charges after reportedly biting a Trail RCMP officer

The 34-year old perpetrator is slated for an mid-August appearance in the Rossland courthouse

Police are reporting another alleged assault on a Trail RCMP officer that occurred within days of the first, though the two cases are unrelated.

Previous: Nelson skateboarders charged with assaulting a police officer

This second incident happened on Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. when the Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a call of an assault in progress on Primose Street in Glenmerry.

Investigators believe that the woman involved allegedly physically assaulted the man, who called police for assistance and retreated inside his home.

The 34-year-old woman, who was under the influence of an intoxicant, was taken into police custody and held until sober, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“While in police custody the woman allegedly bit an officer, who sustained a minor injury to his arm.”

The woman now faces potential assault-related charges.

She is expected to make her first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Aug. 13.

Wicentowich says the incident was isolated in nature and the man and woman involved were well known to each other.

This second alleged assault against an officer follows a June 1 report about an altercation in the Trail Sk8Park.

In that case, two young adults from Nelson are facing possible criminal charges.

It all started when a Trail RCMP member attended to a complaint that a group of intoxicated people were causing a disturbance in the park.

Wicentowich reported that a 21-year-old male allegedly swung his skateboard at the investigating officer and another person at the scene. The man missed the police officer and hit his 24-year-old male friend, also from Nelson, in the face with the skateboard.

After trying to flee the scene, the 21-year old was subsequently arrested by the officer.

While this was all happening, a female from Nelson, aged 22, allegedly assaulted the arresting police officer from behind.

The police officer sustained minor injuries and no urgent medical attention was required.


City of Trail

Woman faces charges after reportedly biting a Trail RCMP officer

