Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

An 81-year old female pedestrian died after being hit by a car in East Trail on Wednesday. (Black Press file photo)

A Trail senior has died in hospital after she was hit by a car in East Trail on Wednesday.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to the report of a collision between a car being driven by a 68-year-old Trail man and an elderly female pedestrian, also of Trail.

“The 81-year-old female pedestrian received injuries to her head, arm, and leg, and was transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Thursday.

“The elderly female succumbed to her injuries approximately three hours after the incident occurred, while in hospital.”

The accident happened near the four-way stop intersection of Main Street and Second Avenue, by the Aquatic Centre.

West Kootenay Traffic Services is assisting the Trail RCMP with the investigation.

Trail Victim Services has been engaged with this sudden and tragic event and can be reached at 250.368.2184.

Victim Services provides support to community members when incidents like this occur and are available to speak to those who have questions or need support in regards to this tragedy.



