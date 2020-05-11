A road block is seen here just north of the Nelson Bridge in September after a woman led police on a chase through the city. She pleaded guilty to several charges in April. Photo: Tyler Harper

Woman who led Nelson police on chase pleads guilty

Brightney Dawn Soukochoff was sentenced to 18 months of probation

A woman who led Nelson police on a chase through the city in September has pleaded guilty to several charges including flight from police.

Brightney Dawn Soukochoff, 25, was sentenced to 18 months of probation on April 22.

Police spotted her in a stolen car on Sept. 23. Soukochoff sped away, crashed the Dodger Charger she was driving into an electrical post near Hume School and continued across the Nelson Bridge. She was arrested in the Six Mile area the same day.

Last month, Soukochoff pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, breach of undertaking or recognizance, and possession/use of a stolen credit card.

The 14 conditions attached to Soukochoff’s probation include restrictions on vehicle use and bans on visiting the Shoppers Drug Mart at Chahko Mika Mall, the Esso in Salmo and Ferraro Foods in Trail and Rossland.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Call of ‘huge’ bear in Trail Gulch
Next story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Just Posted

Woman who led Nelson police on chase pleads guilty

Brightney Dawn Soukochoff was sentenced to 18 months of probation

Bear and cubs work together to make it across busy highway in Rossland

Two videos of the bears posted online have been viewed more than 85,000 times

Call of ‘huge’ bear in Trail Gulch

Trail RCMP remind all residents to manage their household attractants

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Rossland postpones/cancels seasonal programs due to COVID-19

Tots soccer, volley and pickeball are some programs that won’t be starting this month

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Many staff are completing other training at home

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

Most Read