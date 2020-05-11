Woman who led Nelson police on chase pleads guilty

Brightney Dawn Soukochoff was sentenced to 18 months of probation

A road block is seen here just north of the Nelson Bridge in September after a woman led police on a chase through the city. She pleaded guilty to several charges in April. Photo: Tyler Harper

A woman who led Nelson police on a chase through the city in September has pleaded guilty to several charges including flight from police.

Brightney Dawn Soukochoff, 25, was sentenced to 18 months of probation on April 22.

Police spotted her in a stolen car on Sept. 23. Soukochoff sped away, crashed the Dodger Charger she was driving into an electrical post near Hume School and continued across the Nelson Bridge. She was arrested in the Six Mile area the same day.

Last month, Soukochoff pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property over $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, breach of undertaking or recognizance, and possession/use of a stolen credit card.

The 14 conditions attached to Soukochoff’s probation include restrictions on vehicle use and bans on visiting the Shoppers Drug Mart at Chahko Mika Mall, the Esso in Salmo and Ferraro Foods in Trail and Rossland.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Crime