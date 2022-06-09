Won’t pay $5 per bag? Last bear-proof garbage bin in Trail to be removed

The City of Trail reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure location until their scheduled collection day. Photo: Submitted

The bear-proof garbage bin, managed and maintained by nonprofit agency Natural Control Alternatives (NCA), located at the entrance to Trail public works, will be permanently removed on Monday, June 13.

The reason?

In short, people are dumping their garbage and leaving without making the small monetary contribution it takes to help keep this service afloat.

Although the bin’s use has increased since the removal of the bin near the bocce pit on Rossland Avenue, the user fees have not increased to support the program in Trail.

“We can see that residents find the program useful as the bins are full on dumping days, which occurs twice a week,” said Scott Leyland, NCA president. “However, the fees of $5 per bag are not at all where they should be for the number of bags placed in the bin.”

At the bin’s current use, Leyland anticipates emptying and maintaining the bin will cost between $8,500 and $9,000 this year — with donations in the $3,000 range.

“Unfortunately, the public support isn’t adequate to sustain the management and maintenance of the bin and this leaves us with no choice but to discontinue the service in Trail,” he said.

The intent of NCA’s bear-proof garbage bin program is to provide an additional service to curb side garbage collection during the bear season, which is May through October.

Money collected from the bins were to help offset the tipping and maintenance fees that are incurred by NCA.

Now that the service is discontinued, the city reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure location until their scheduled collection day.

