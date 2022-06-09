The City of Trail reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure location until their scheduled collection day. Photo: Submitted

The City of Trail reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure location until their scheduled collection day. Photo: Submitted

Won’t pay $5 per bag? Last bear-proof garbage bin in Trail to be removed

The Glenmerry bin will be permanently removed on Monday, June 13.

The bear-proof garbage bin, managed and maintained by nonprofit agency Natural Control Alternatives (NCA), located at the entrance to Trail public works, will be permanently removed on Monday, June 13.

The reason?

In short, people are dumping their garbage and leaving without making the small monetary contribution it takes to help keep this service afloat.

Although the bin’s use has increased since the removal of the bin near the bocce pit on Rossland Avenue, the user fees have not increased to support the program in Trail.

“We can see that residents find the program useful as the bins are full on dumping days, which occurs twice a week,” said Scott Leyland, NCA president. “However, the fees of $5 per bag are not at all where they should be for the number of bags placed in the bin.”

At the bin’s current use, Leyland anticipates emptying and maintaining the bin will cost between $8,500 and $9,000 this year — with donations in the $3,000 range.

“Unfortunately, the public support isn’t adequate to sustain the management and maintenance of the bin and this leaves us with no choice but to discontinue the service in Trail,” he said.

The intent of NCA’s bear-proof garbage bin program is to provide an additional service to curb side garbage collection during the bear season, which is May through October.

Money collected from the bins were to help offset the tipping and maintenance fees that are incurred by NCA.

Now that the service is discontinued, the city reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure location until their scheduled collection day.

Read more: Improper use of bear-proof bins prompts advisory to Trail community

Read more: May 17 — Bear-proof bin available at Trail works yard


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bearsCity of TrailGarbageinfrastructure

Previous story
Group launches sweeping campaign for B.C. to label Scotch broom a noxious weed
Next story
B.C. sees 161 people die to toxic drug crisis in April, amid calls for safer supply

Just Posted

The City of Trail reminds all residents to store their garbage in a secure location until their scheduled collection day. Photo: Submitted
Won’t pay $5 per bag? Last bear-proof garbage bin in Trail to be removed

The Barra MacNeils return to The Bailey Theatre Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10. Photo: Submitted
Celtic favourites returning to Trail

Firefighters from Trail and Montrose rescued a local man from a steep bank Wednesday afternoon following injuries he sustained while felling trees. Photo: Submitted
Man injured felling trees, flown to trauma centre after Kootenay Boundary rope rescue

Entrepreneur Dhiraj Chatpar, his wife Sughand Tolani and their two children Piyusha and Rysha Chatpar are settling into their new home in Trail. Chatpar is participating in the BC Provincial Nominee Program, which helps enterprising immigrants move to B.C. and start new businesses in small communities. Photo: Stacked Films
Lower Columbia benefits from new business job creation