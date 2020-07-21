A look at the wetland complex area. Photo: Rossland Society for Environmental Action Facebook page

Work underway to create wetland complex at King George VI Provincial Park

Eva Cameron hopes the site will one day provide habitat for rare plants and wildlife

Rossland Society for Environmental Action (RSEA) vice-chair Eva Cameron has undertaken a project to transform a farm field into a wetland complex at King George VI Provincial Park.

According to a news release by Kootenay Conservation Program communications coordinator Nicole Trigg, the field was farmed was farmed in the 1900s and later became a B.C. Park in 1937.

Cameron has since completed an assessment and concept plan for the BC Wildlife Federation to help find funding and conservation experts that can support the project.

She also joined forces with the Kootenay Native Plant Society to work on vegetation surveys and increase bee populations in the future wetland complex.

A black cottonwood forest, shallow ditches and existing plant vegetation around the field inspired Cameron to start the project.

It’s hoped the wetland area will one day provide an important habitat for rare birds, amphibians, plants and other wildlife.

Cameron estimates it will be another two to three years to complete an application permit before the restoration work can begin.

Rossland News has reached out to RSEA for more information on the project.

READ MORE: Accident near Rossland sends one to hospital

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White needs to sort out its recycling issue to avoid higher fees
Next story
B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Just Posted

Work underway to create wetland complex at King George VI Provincial Park

Eva Cameron hopes the site will one day provide habitat for rare plants and wildlife

Man drowns at Six Mile beach north of Nelson

The death Saturday is still being investigated

Three-car crash in downtown Trail

Fortunately there were no injuries reported

Longing to return to a world that never was

What we know of Mars today is nothing like the depictions of the planet in earlier times

Accident near Rossland sends one to hospital

A six-person regional crew responded to the scene on Highway 3B near Black Jack ski area

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

B.C. catching up on COVID-19 scheduled surgery backlog

More than half of cancelled procedures made up by June

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Most Read