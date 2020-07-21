Work underway to create wetland complex at King George VI Provincial Park

Eva Cameron hopes the site will one day provide habitat for rare plants and wildlife

A look at the wetland complex area. Photo: Rossland Society for Environmental Action Facebook page

Rossland Society for Environmental Action (RSEA) vice-chair Eva Cameron has undertaken a project to transform a farm field into a wetland complex at King George VI Provincial Park.

According to a news release by Kootenay Conservation Program communications coordinator Nicole Trigg, the field was farmed was farmed in the 1900s and later became a B.C. Park in 1937.

Cameron has since completed an assessment and concept plan for the BC Wildlife Federation to help find funding and conservation experts that can support the project.

She also joined forces with the Kootenay Native Plant Society to work on vegetation surveys and increase bee populations in the future wetland complex.

A black cottonwood forest, shallow ditches and existing plant vegetation around the field inspired Cameron to start the project.

It’s hoped the wetland area will one day provide an important habitat for rare birds, amphibians, plants and other wildlife.

Cameron estimates it will be another two to three years to complete an application permit before the restoration work can begin.

Rossland News has reached out to RSEA for more information on the project.

