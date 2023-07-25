WorkSafeBC reminds about the risk of heat stress

As temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related illness

With temperatures on the rise across several regions of B.C., WorkSafeBC is reminding employers to be aware of heat-related risks to their workers — both indoors and outdoors — and to implement measures to keep workplaces safe.

As temperatures rise, so does the risk of heat-related illness.

WorkSafeBC notes that heat stress claims have been increasing in recent years. Between 2018 and 2020, WorkSafeBC had an average of 41 accepted claims per year from heat stress. The number of claims increased to 115 during the heat dome in 2021, and remained elevated in 2022, with a total of 81 claims from heat stress.

Workers most at risk of heat stress include those working at farms, construction sites, restaurants/kitchens, and factories.

“Heat stress can lead to a range of health issues, including painful muscle cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In severe cases, it can be life-threatening,” says Suzana Prpic, WorkSafeBC, senior manager of prevention field services. “It’s important to recognize that heat stress is preventable, and all employers can take proactive steps to protect their workers in both indoor and outdoor settings.”

To prevent heat-stress injuries, WorkSafeBC requires employers to conduct a heat stress assessment. Once done, employers must develop a heat stress exposure control plan. The plan should include training and safe work procedures.

WorkSafeBC encourages employers to engage their workers and joint health and safety committees in discussions to identify hazards related to heat and sun exposure and determine how to eliminate or reduce the risks.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #City of Trail stories



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailheat warningSummer