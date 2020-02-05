Workshops coming for dementia caregivers in the West Kootenay

To sign up for a workshop call 1.778.774.2133 or email info.westkootenay@alzheimerbc.org. (Photo by bhuvanesh gupta on Unsplash)

Caregivers of persons living with dementia often feel alone and overwhelmed with the challenges they face each day, sometimes each hour.

In recognition of day-to-day common challenges families face, and to help continuing care providers collaborate on providing the best care possible for people living with dementia, the West Kootenay branch of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering free community workshops in the coming weeks.

For those living in the immediate area, a learning opportunity is being offered in the Beaver Valley Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Conversation will follow the screening of a short film called Senior Gems, Your Guide to Supporting Family Members with Dementia.

“The session is an interactive learning opportunity for caregivers to connect with one another and increase their knowledge about dementia and caregiving skills,” explained Ruth Cordiner, First Link coordinator.

“The video discusses day-to-day common challenges and provides guidance for supporting a person living with dementia,” she said.

“It will be an informal, facilitated discussion with time for caregivers to share your experiences, ask questions and take home practical information.”

Pre-registration is required.

To sign up for this opportunity, call 1.778.774.2133 or email Cordiner at info.westkootenay@alzheimerbc.org.

For caregivers living in the Central Kootenay region, a workshop called “Getting to know dementia,” will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Riondel Senior Citizens Association, located on Eastman Avenue.

Sessions are free to attend; however, the programs will be cancelled if there is low registration.

February in B.C. marks both Family Day (Feb. 17) and Seniors’ Care Providers Day, on Feb. 20.

“It’s an opportunity to spend quality time with family members, friends, and recognize workers who give care to seniors,” the Alzheimer society says.

“Families and continuing care providers need to collaborate to provide the best care possible for people living with dementia.”

If you are living with dementia or need information and support, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information and support in Punjabi, call 1-833-674-5003 and in Cantonese or Mandarin, call 1-833-674-5007.



