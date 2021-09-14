Stoney Creek Road on the outskirts of Trail closed to vehicles on Wednesday

This road provides access to Tadanac; pedestrian crossing will be available

Stoney Creek Road near rail crossings in the Tadanac area will be closed to vehicles on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Photo: Benjamin Wagner/Unsplash

The City of Trail is advising that CP Rail will be undertaking maintenance work to the rail crossing at Stoney Creek Road on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

This necessitates the closure of Stoney Creek Road in the vicinity of the rail crossing to all vehicular traffic from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 pm. that day.

Stoney Creek Road serves as the only access to the Tadanac neighbourhood.

For those needing to access the neighbourhood during this time period, a pedestrian crossing will be made available through CP Rail’s work site.

Access for any emergency vehicles, including the RCMP, fire services, ambulance, will be provided through the Teck Trail plant should need arise.

“The city regrets the significant inconvenience this road closure will cause,” the municipality stated in a news brief.

“But understands that the rehabilitation of the rail crossing is necessary to bring it into compliance with Transport Canada and CP Rail standards and regulations.”

Direct any questions or concerns to:

• Kristopher Nickerson, EIT

Project Engineer – Cranbrook Division

Canadian Pacific Railway

Tel: 250.919.8833

Email: Kristopher_Nickerson@cpr.ca

• Michelle McIsaac

Corporate Administrator

City of Trail

Tel: 250.364.0800

Email: mmcisaac@trail.ca



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

City of TrailCP Railinfrastructure