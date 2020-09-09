A cutout of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was put up at Third Beach in Vancouver following widely circulated photos of a large drum circle there on July 21, 2020. (rediphile/Reddit)

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Halloween trick-or-treating is a go, with precautions to maintain physical distancing, B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

Henry said Sept. 9 she has been asked several times about Halloween in a pandemic, including at a recent visit with elementary school students.

“Yes, absolutely I think we can have Halloween this year,” Henry said. “It’s just going to look different, like everything is looking different during this pandemic.

“We’re working on some guidance that we will put out around this, but I really think we need to think about small groups, outside. Not having somebody come into your house, but having maybe the neighbourhood doing things at the end of the driveway. Having prepackaged treats for kids so they’re not rummaging around in things.”

Parties for older people have been a more significant problem with coronavirus transmission. Henry imposed a 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales at pubs and restaurants this week, and ordered night clubs and banquet halls closed until further notice, as COVID-19 community transmission increases were traced back to them.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student
Next story
A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

Just Posted

Car hits pedestrian at downtown Trail crosswalk

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries

‘What does it mean to be a man?’: West Kootenay paraglider ponders gender, confidence in documentary

‘The Endless Chain’ by Slocan City’s Benjamin Jordan is now available to be streamed online

Trail Smoke Eaters camp hits Cominco ice

Thirty players are competing for spots on the Trail Smoke Eaters roster this week

City of Grand Forks to rent previously flooded properties

Council also approved letting a resident salvage from his old home.

Red Mountain to require all visitors to wear masks this winter season

Visitors won’t be able to go inside facilities, board chairlifts without a mask

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

A day before school starts, B.C. teachers’ union still worried over lack of remote learning

BCTF worried about lack of face shields, remote learning option

Yes, Halloween trick-or-treating can be done with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says formal advice is coming soon

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

COVID-19: Horgan protests forcing B.C. Ferries passengers out of cars

Transport Canada order set to take effect Sept. 30

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

WE Charity closing operations in Canada, Kielburgers plan to step down

WE plans to lay off its Canadian staff in the coming months and sell all its property in Canada,

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

Most Read