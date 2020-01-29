Young bear hangsout in Trail neighbourhood tree

BC Conservation says the bruin appears healthy and will likely wander back to its den

A passerby spotted this young black bear nestled up in a tree near Glenmerry early Wednesday.

The Trail Times spoke with an officer from the BC Conservation Service this afternoon.

Because the bear is not causing a public safety risk and appears to be healthy, intervention is not presently called for.

The service is monitoring the situation, and more of the conversation will be forthcoming.

In the meantime, the Conservation Officer (COS) advises everyone in the community to give the bear space and do not approach it.

With temperatures forecast to drop over the next several days, the young bruin is expected to eventually wander back to its den.

Another critical message for all locals is to make sure garbage and all attractants are secured inside.

A fed bear is a dead bear.



