“Youth voices are often unheard in politics,” says organizer Jamie Hunter, 20. “We felt the need to put together this forum so that those voices could be listened to.” File photo

Youth group to hold all-candidate forums in Nelson-Creston and Kootenay West

The meetings will be held on Zoom and require pre-registration

Local youth will be hosting all-candidates debate forums in both the Nelson-Creston and Kootenay West ridings before the provincial election.

Organizer Alyssa Taburiaux, 21, said in a release there is a lack of youth representation in the legislature.

“Right now, there are no MLAs under the age of 35. This has led to youth voices frequently going unheard, and we want to change that,” she said.

Both forums will take place on Zoom.

The forum for Kootenay West (Castlegar, Nakusp, Rossland, and Trail) will take place on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., while Nelson-Creston residents (Creston, Kaslo, Nelson, and Salmo) will have their questions answered on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Registration is required and space is limited so those who want to participate are encouraged to fill out this form: https://forms.gle/d3XgaSTN4X7xRkcB6

“Youth voices are often unheard in politics,” says organizer Jamie Hunter, 20, a Peace Studies student at Selkirk College. “We felt the need to put together this forum so that those voices could be listened to.”

The online forum will be open to audiences of all ages, but the questions that will be asked have been submitted by local youth.

With most candidates confirming their attendance at the debates, it appears that local candidates also want to hear from youth.

The format will involve audience participation.

“We want this event to be useful for not only informing the voters but also informing the candidates on the issues that matter and hopefully helping them adjust their views so they better reflect the views of constituents,” said Hunter.

Register in advance at at the address above or contact youth4climate.nelson@gmail.com.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
7-Eleven, gas bar and car wash coming to downtown Trail
Next story
Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Youth group to hold all-candidate forums in Nelson-Creston and Kootenay West

The meetings will be held on Zoom and require pre-registration

B.C. hospice workers part of essential care team – pandemic or not

Message from the BC Hospice Palliative Care Association

Trail RCMP called out twice to reports of a man with a handgun

One report came into the Greater Trail station Wednesday morning, the other later in the afternoon

Northern pikeminnow, a growing concern on Kootenay Lake

Kootenay Lake anglers wonder if growing population of northern pikeminnow deplete kokanee stocks

Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in Shuswap, BC SPCA investigates

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Spardell Mobile Home owner fined, given extension as 5-year water pipe debacle continues

Interior Health has given Rick Pater an extra month to fix the pipes at Spardell Mobile Home park

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Most Read