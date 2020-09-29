Zero new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna

Interior Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 29, leaving the total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began at 531.

Twenty-three cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized in the region.

Five cases are linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna.

Across the province, health authorities reported 105 new cases and one death on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,268 active cases in B.C., with 3,337 people under public health monitoring. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,013 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has reached 234. The most recent death was of a person in Fraser Health.

There are 69 people in hospital with the virus, 20 of whom are in ICU.

