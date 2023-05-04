Public Information Meeting Legal Notice Logo

May 04, 2023

Notice of Proposed TELUS Telecommunications Facility & Public Meeting

Description: As part of the public consultation process required by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), formerly Industry Canada, Rogers Communication Inc. is inviting the public to comment on a proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 53m self-support tower and fenced equipment compound in order to provide dependable wireless data and voice communication services along Highway 3 and surrounding communities.

Location of Proposal: Casino Road, Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

PID: 015-974-413

Coordinates: N 49.082924, W 117.641847

For More Information:

Contact Rogers Communications Inc. at:

Kristina Bell

c/o Cypress Land Services Agents to Rogers Communications Inc.

Suite 1051, 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.620.0877

Email: publicconsultation@cypresslandservices.com

The public is welcome to comment on the proposal by the end of the business day on June 4th, 2023, with respect to this matter.

Rogers File: W3522

Location Map:

Map 1

